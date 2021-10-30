Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 148,687 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,270,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,318,257,000 after acquiring an additional 666,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,130,203 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,297,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,200 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 7.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,467,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $889,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,519 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,017,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $513,272,000 after acquiring an additional 433,396 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,838,874 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $388,303,000 after acquiring an additional 995,941 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of HAL stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 2.72. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.