First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 97,891 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,891 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.38% of Entegris worth $63,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 7.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Entegris by 2.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Entegris by 1.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in Entegris by 0.3% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 66,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $140.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.20. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $140.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total value of $193,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $975,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,013 shares of company stock worth $12,091,658. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.44.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

