Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 400,000 Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCII. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth $191,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the second quarter worth $194,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the second quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCII stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

