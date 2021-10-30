First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,854,017 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 66.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 931,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854,017 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $67,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 86.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,732 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 210.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,761,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,105 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at about $72,230,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 191.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Truist upped their target price on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.76.

In related news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $490,995.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 416,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,318,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 272,346 shares of company stock worth $19,880,093 in the last ninety days. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.47 and its 200-day moving average is $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

