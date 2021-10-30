Financial Analysis: Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) vs. Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY)

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) and Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ecovyst and Kuraray, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecovyst 0 1 2 0 2.67 Kuraray 1 0 0 0 1.00

Ecovyst presently has a consensus target price of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 35.56%. Given Ecovyst’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ecovyst is more favorable than Kuraray.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ecovyst and Kuraray’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecovyst $1.11 billion 1.44 -$278.77 million $1.00 11.68 Kuraray $5.08 billion 0.65 $24.17 million $2.72 10.18

Kuraray has higher revenue and earnings than Ecovyst. Kuraray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecovyst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Ecovyst shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Ecovyst has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuraray has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ecovyst and Kuraray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecovyst -22.76% 9.58% 3.83% Kuraray 0.82% 7.25% 3.65%

Summary

Ecovyst beats Kuraray on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services. The Catalysts segment includes zeolites, anti-blocking agents, chemical catalysis, polyolefin supports, chrome catalysts for high-density polyethylene, and polyolefin catalysi. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Kuraray Company Profile

Kuraray Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of functional resins, chemicals, textiles, medical products, and synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl Acetate, Isoprene, Functional Materials, Fibers and Textiles, Trading, and Others. The Vinyl Acetate segment domestically produces polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resin, optical PVA film, and EVAL gas barrier. The Isoprene segment manufactures isoprene, fine chemicals, GENESTAR, SEPTON, liquid rubber, KURARITY acrylic thermoplastic elastomer, and others. The Functional Materials segment offers methacrylic resin, CLARINO, and dental materials in medical business. The Fibers and Textiles segment sells KURALON, polyester staple, KURAFLEX, hook and loop fasteners, and others. The Trading segment includes importing and exporting as well as the wholesaling of fibers and textiles such as polyester filament and chemicals. The Others segment deals with activated carbon, aqua, and engineering business. The company was founded on June 24, 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

