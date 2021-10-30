Actinium (ACM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,875.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 30th. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a market cap of $824,521.12 and $13,875.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000051 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 35,881,700 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

