Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 596.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 804,699 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.80% of Commerce Bancshares worth $70,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $70.60.

Shares of CBSH opened at $70.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.35. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

