Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1,894.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 922,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,465,000 after acquiring an additional 876,022 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,720,000 after buying an additional 845,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,140,000 after buying an additional 438,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,794,768,000 after buying an additional 234,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,524,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.38.

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total value of $97,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVB stock opened at $236.68 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $135.28 and a one year high of $241.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

