Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 34.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,619 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $14,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,695 shares of company stock valued at $20,276,137 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $231.63 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.49 and a fifty-two week high of $237.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.70 and a 200-day moving average of $162.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.99.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

