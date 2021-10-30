Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 49.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,330,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,746,795 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $252,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE ZTO opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.17. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

