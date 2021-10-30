Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Opera had a net margin of 109.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Opera updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

OPRA stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 164,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.18. Opera has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Opera from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opera stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Opera were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Opera

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

