AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. AGCO updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.750-$9.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.75-$9.00 EPS.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $122.21 on Friday. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $76.04 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.79.

In other AGCO news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGCO stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of AGCO worth $57,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

