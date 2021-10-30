Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Issues Earnings Results

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,372.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,377.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3,385.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amazon.com stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 price objective (down from $4,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,096.30.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

