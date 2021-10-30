Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.54 billion.Applied Industrial Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00-5.40 EPS.

AIT traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.48. 157,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.59. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $107.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.97.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AIT shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $17,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

