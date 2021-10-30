Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 608,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,337 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $72,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 6.9% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 9,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $182,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 344,000 shares of company stock worth $49,367,262. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $144.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.08. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $146.89.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

