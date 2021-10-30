First Trust Advisors LP Sells 26,863 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,863 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of United Rentals worth $74,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 29,453.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,055 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 513.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 515,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,294,000 after purchasing an additional 431,029 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth about $112,760,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 137.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,510,000 after purchasing an additional 329,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,506,304,000 after acquiring an additional 225,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.82.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $379.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $350.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.27. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.14 and a 52 week high of $380.17.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

