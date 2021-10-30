First Trust Advisors LP Sells 52,020 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,020 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $77,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,058,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,876,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.29.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $281.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.75.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.09%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

