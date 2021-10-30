First Trust Advisors LP Sells 226,099 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 875,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 226,099 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.78% of Robert Half International worth $77,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,068,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,697,000 after acquiring an additional 273,569 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,196,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 232.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 329,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after acquiring an additional 230,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 3,071.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 237,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after acquiring an additional 229,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist raised their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

RHI stock opened at $113.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.56. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.05 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

