Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AMBP stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63.

Several research firms recently commented on AMBP. Bank of America began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.60 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

