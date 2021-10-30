Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.490-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.34 billion.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Celestica has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $10.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.38.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Celestica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celestica stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Celestica were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

