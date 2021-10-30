Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CMPR opened at $89.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.56. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cimpress stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,952 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Cimpress worth $9,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

