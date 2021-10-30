Yamana Gold Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Yamana Gold has increased its dividend payment by 259.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Yamana Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Yamana Gold to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

NYSE AUY opened at $3.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.34 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank of Canada upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

