Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Trading 5.3% Higher

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG)’s share price traded up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 6,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 16,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Yorkton Equity Group Company Profile (CVE:YEG)

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate development company in Canada. It engages in the acquisition, development, and ownership of residential and commercial properties. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

