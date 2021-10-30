E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 784,448 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,597,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited operates as an integrated household service company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services through its Website and WeChat platform.

