PARTS iD (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Stock Price Up 4.1%

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) shares traded up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.29. 38,721 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 70,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

About PARTS iD (NYSEAMERICAN:ID)

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PARTS iD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARTS iD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.