KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives $73.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $79.67 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.65 and a twelve month high of $79.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

