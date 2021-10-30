NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on December 15th

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

NETSTREIT has a payout ratio of 1,600.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect NETSTREIT to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.4%.

NYSE:NTST opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2,424.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a current ratio of 13.09.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NETSTREIT will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTST shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NETSTREIT stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

