NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on December 15th

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.
NETSTREIT has a payout ratio of 1,600.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect NETSTREIT to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.4%.
NYSE:NTST opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2,424.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a current ratio of 13.09.
Several analysts have issued reports on NTST shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in NETSTREIT stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NETSTREIT Company Profile
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.