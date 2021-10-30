Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.45 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $71.41 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $81.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

