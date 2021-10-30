Brokerages Set Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) PT at $4.10

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.10.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $48.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 2.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 157,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 20.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 7.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 4.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 164,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

