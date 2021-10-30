TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Receives C$20.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RNW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

TSE RNW opened at C$18.32 on Wednesday. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$16.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.12. The stock has a market cap of C$4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.92.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$108.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7704006 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is 184.31%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

