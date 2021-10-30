Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.43

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.43 and traded as high as $16.61. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $16.59, with a volume of 248,357 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after buying an additional 120,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after buying an additional 88,985 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 708,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 49,290 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 569,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 552,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 21,219 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

