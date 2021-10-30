Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.43

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.43 and traded as high as $16.61. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $16.59, with a volume of 248,357 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.27.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ETV)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
