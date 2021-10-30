Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Short Interest Update

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 130.4% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Shares of Serica Energy stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. Serica Energy has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $3.30.
About Serica Energy
Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.