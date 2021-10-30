Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Short Interest Update

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 130.4% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of Serica Energy stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. Serica Energy has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $3.30.

About Serica Energy

Serica Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It has exploration and development activities based in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Namibia and Morocco, and an economic interest in an oilfield offshore Norway. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

