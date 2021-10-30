WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

WisdomTree Investments has decreased its dividend by 62.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. WisdomTree Investments has a payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WisdomTree Investments to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.39. 1,182,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $955.89 million, a PE ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. WisdomTree Investments has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WETF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Investments stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 578,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.14% of WisdomTree Investments worth $10,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

