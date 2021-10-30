The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Short Interest Up 80.0% in October

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Siam Commercial Bank Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMUUY traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $15.14. The company had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.89. The Siam Commercial Bank Public has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $15.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th were given a $0.4701 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from The Siam Commercial Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Profile

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the banking business. The firm involves in personal banking, business banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance segment. The Corporate Segment which serves corporate and commercial customers.

