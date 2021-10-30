Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,693,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,566 shares of company stock worth $46,356,841 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $222.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Mizuho started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.91.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

