Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $15.58 Million Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 27.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 269,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 99,664 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $15,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOL opened at $60.17 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.95 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.85.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

