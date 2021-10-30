OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, an increase of 181.7% from the September 30th total of 10,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ OPBK opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

