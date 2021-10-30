Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The company had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.18) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ALNY stock opened at $159.56 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $119.29 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.98.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.07.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,694,076.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $10,559,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 97,043 shares of company stock valued at $19,237,561 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

