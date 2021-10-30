argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.96) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $301.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $312.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.04. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $245.91 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARGX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on argenx in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $362.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in argenx stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in argenx were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

