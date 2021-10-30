argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.96) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $301.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $312.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.04. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $245.91 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 0.97.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARGX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on argenx in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $362.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.81.
argenx Company Profile
argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.
