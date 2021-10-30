Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Receives $173.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XLRN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.18. 710,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,483. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.94. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 0.35. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $99.98 and a 1-year high of $189.99.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $27.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $997,832.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $750,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

