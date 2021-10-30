Moonriver Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $821.00 million and $16.40 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for about $381.13 or 0.00624787 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00069928 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00070449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.22 or 0.00095442 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,231.15 or 1.00376728 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,238.13 or 0.06947603 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00023152 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,140,271 coins and its circulating supply is 2,154,130 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

