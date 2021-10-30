Veritaseum Hits Market Cap of $59.45 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a market cap of $59.45 million and approximately $1,902.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum coin can now be purchased for approximately $27.66 or 0.00045340 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00048773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.70 or 0.00247047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.37 or 0.00097331 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

