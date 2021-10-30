Beam (BEAM) Price Reaches $0.69

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 30th. Beam has a total market capitalization of $69.40 million and $12.51 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001139 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00005756 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 83.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 99,914,240 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

