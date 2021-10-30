Italo Reaches Market Cap of $10,919.42 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded down 50% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 30th. One Italo coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Italo has a total market capitalization of $10,919.42 and $13.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Italo has traded down 50.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00069928 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00070449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.22 or 0.00095442 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,231.15 or 1.00376728 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,238.13 or 0.06947603 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00023152 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official website is italo.network

Buying and Selling Italo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

