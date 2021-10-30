Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.630-$0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $986 million-$996 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.89 million.Dynatrace also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.16 EPS.

Shares of DT stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.00. 2,194,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.86, a PEG ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.62. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.55.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $4,183,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,602. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynatrace stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,032 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Dynatrace worth $16,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

