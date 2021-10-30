Group Ten Metals Inc. (CVE:PGE) Director Purchases C$25,740.00 in Stock

Group Ten Metals Inc. (CVE:PGE) Director Gregor John Hamilton acquired 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,955,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$975,424.89.

PGE stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.31. 199,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,467. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 34.35 and a quick ratio of 31.45. The company has a market cap of C$49.81 million and a PE ratio of -7.63. Group Ten Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.27 and a 1 year high of C$0.51.

Get Group Ten Metals alerts:

About Group Ten Metals

Group Ten Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and other commodities. Its core asset is the 100%-owned flagship Stillwater West platinum group element-nickel-copper-cobalt and gold project located in Stillwater District, Montana.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Group Ten Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group Ten Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.