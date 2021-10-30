Group Ten Metals Inc. (CVE:PGE) Director Purchases C$25,740.00 in Stock

Group Ten Metals Inc. (CVE:PGE) Director Gregor John Hamilton acquired 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,955,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$975,424.89.
PGE stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.31. 199,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,467. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 34.35 and a quick ratio of 31.45. The company has a market cap of C$49.81 million and a PE ratio of -7.63. Group Ten Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.27 and a 1 year high of C$0.51.
About Group Ten Metals
