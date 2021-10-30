$7.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will report $7.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.03 billion. Nokia posted sales of $7.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year sales of $26.18 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $26.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.58 billion to $27.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

Shares of NOK stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.68. 21,221,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,576,680. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45. Nokia has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Nokia by 83.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,750 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 7.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 8.6% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 803,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 63,686 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nokia by 346.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,819,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

