Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.45

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.45 ($0.52) and traded as high as GBX 39.70 ($0.52). Real Estate Investors shares last traded at GBX 39.50 ($0.52), with a volume of 3,550 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price on shares of Real Estate Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.96. The company has a market capitalization of £70.85 million and a PE ratio of -8.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 40.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 39.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.74%.

About Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE)

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

