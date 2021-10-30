Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.60

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.60 and traded as high as $0.69. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60.

About Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM)

Noble Roman’s, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses for non-traditional and foodservice operations. It offers foodservices under the trade names Noble Roman’s Pizza, Noble Roman’s Take-N-Bake, Noble Roman’s Craft Pizza & Pub and Tuscano’s Italian Style Subs. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

