Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.52

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.52 and traded as low as $6.32. Manhattan Bridge Capital shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 42,622 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOAN. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $73.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 62.00% and a return on equity of 11.84%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

